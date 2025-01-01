Skip to main content
Hypotenuse

Hypotenuse

Beginner Explanation

In a right triangle, the hypotenuse is the longest side, opposite the right angle. Use $c = \sqrt{a^2 + b^2}$ to find it.
In a right triangle with sides $3$ and $4$, what is the hypotenuse?

Teenager Scenario

A ladder is leaning against a wall. The bottom is $3$ meters away from the wall and reaches $4$ meters high. Calculate the ladder's length.
Think About This

Given a right triangle where one side is $5$ and the hypotenuse is $13$, find the other side.

In a right triangle with legs $8$ and $15$, find the hypotenuse.

