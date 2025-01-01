Skip to main content
Converse, Inverse, Contrapositive

Understanding Converse, Inverse, Contrapositive

Beginner Explanation

We start with a simple 'if-then' statement, known as a conditional statement. From this, we can form the converse, inverse, and contrapositive.
Given the statement $p \rightarrow q$ (If p, then q), which of the following represents its contrapositive?

Cinema Scenario

If a movie is rated PG-13, then the viewer must be at least 13 years old. Formulate the converse, inverse, and contrapositive of this statement.
If a statement and its contrapositive have different truth values, what can you conclude?

