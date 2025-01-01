Converse, Inverse, Contrapositive

Key Definition A conditional statement consists of two parts, a hypothesis in the “if” clause and a conclusion in the “then” clause. We can create three related statements from a conditional statement: the converse, inverse, and contrapositive.

Important Notes • The converse of a statement interchanges the hypothesis and the conclusion.

• The inverse of a statement takes the negation of both the hypothesis and the conclusion.

• The contrapositive of a statement interchanges the hypothesis and the conclusion of the inverse statement.

Mathematical Notation $p \rightarrow q$ represents 'If p, then q' $q \rightarrow p$ represents the converse $

eg p \rightarrow

eg q$ represents the inverse $

eg q \rightarrow

eg p$ represents the contrapositive Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works The truth of a conditional statement and its contrapositive are always the same, as are the truth of the converse and the inverse. This helps in deductive reasoning and proofs.