Pythagorean Triples

Understanding Pythagorean Triples

A Pythagorean triple is a set of three positive integers $(a, b, c)$ where $a^2 + b^2 = c^2$.
Which of the following is a Pythagorean triple?

You need to verify if a ladder of length 10 meters and base 6 meters reaches the top of a wall of height 8 meters. Use the Pythagorean theorem to check.
Determine if the set $(7, 24, 25)$ is a Pythagorean triple.

Which of the following is NOT a Pythagorean triple?

