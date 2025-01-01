Skip to main content
Triangles: Classification

Master triangles: classification with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Triangles: Classification

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A triangle is a shape with three sides. If all sides are equal, it's an equilateral triangle. If two sides are equal, it's an isosceles triangle, and if no sides are equal, it's a scalene triangle.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Which type of triangle has all sides congruent?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You need to build a triangular garden. What type of triangle maximizes space with equal sides?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If a triangle has angles measuring $30^\circ$, $60^\circ$, and $90^\circ$, what type is it?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

If $\triangle ABC$ has sides $AB = 7$, $BC = 5$, and $CA = 10$, what type is it?

Recap

Watch & Learn

