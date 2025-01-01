Understanding Triangles: Classification
A triangle is a shape with three sides. If all sides are equal, it's an equilateral triangle. If two sides are equal, it's an isosceles triangle, and if no sides are equal, it's a scalene triangle.
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Which type of triangle has all sides congruent?
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You need to build a triangular garden. What type of triangle maximizes space with equal sides?
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If a triangle has angles measuring $30^\circ$, $60^\circ$, and $90^\circ$, what type is it?
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
If $\triangle ABC$ has sides $AB = 7$, $BC = 5$, and $CA = 10$, what type is it?
