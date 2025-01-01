Skip to main content
The Converse of Pythagorean Theorem

The converse of the Pythagorean theorem states that if in a triangle the square of the longest side equals the sum of the squares of the other two sides ($c^2 = a^2 + b^2$), then the triangle must have a right angle opposite the longest side. Simply verify this equation to determine if a given triangle is right-angled.
Check if a triangle with sides $6$, $8$, and $10$ is a right triangle.

Converse Application

A triangular park gate has side lengths 7 ft, 24 ft, and 25 ft. Use the converse of the Pythagorean theorem to determine whether the gate is right-angled.
Think About This

Given a triangle with sides $5$, $12$, and $13$, prove whether it is a right triangle using the converse of the Pythagorean theorem.

A triangle has sides $9$, $12$, and $15$. Is it a right triangle?

