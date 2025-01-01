Skip to main content
Law of Cosines

Understanding Law of Cosines

Beginner Explanation

In a right triangle when $\angle C = 90^\circ$, $\cos C = 0$. Substituting into the Law of Cosines $c^2 = a^2 + b^2 - 2ab \cos C$ gives $c^2 = a^2 + b^2$, which is the Pythagorean theorem.
Beginner

If $a = 3$, $b = 4$, and $\angle C = 90^\circ$, what is $c$?

Teenager Scenario

A triangle with sides $a = 5$, $b = 6$, and $\angle C = 60^\circ$.
Think About This

Given $a = 7$, $b = 9$, and $\angle C = 45^\circ$, find $c$.

Advanced

In triangle $\triangle ABC$ with $a = 8$, $b = 10$, and $\angle C = 120^\circ$, find $c$. Round your answer to the nearest whole number.

