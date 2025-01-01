Understanding Law of Cosines
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
In a right triangle when $\angle C = 90^\circ$, $\cos C = 0$. Substituting into the Law of Cosines $c^2 = a^2 + b^2 - 2ab \cos C$ gives $c^2 = a^2 + b^2$, which is the Pythagorean theorem.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
If $a = 3$, $b = 4$, and $\angle C = 90^\circ$, what is $c$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A triangle with sides $a = 5$, $b = 6$, and $\angle C = 60^\circ$.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Given $a = 7$, $b = 9$, and $\angle C = 45^\circ$, find $c$.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
In triangle $\triangle ABC$ with $a = 8$, $b = 10$, and $\angle C = 120^\circ$, find $c$. Round your answer to the nearest whole number.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.