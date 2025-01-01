Skip to main content
The Distance Formula in 3 Dimensions

Understanding The Distance Formula in 3 Dimensions

The 3D distance formula is similar to the 2D version but includes a $z$ component: $AB = \sqrt{(x_2 - x_1)^2 + (y_2 - y_1)^2 + (z_2 - z_1)^2}$.
What is the distance between points $(1, 2, 3)$ and $(4, 5, 6)$?

Teenager Scenario

Suppose you are designing a 3D video game and need to calculate the distance between two objects located at $(7, 8, 9)$ and $(10, 11, 12)$.
Think About This

Imagine you are a drone pilot and need to calculate the flight path between two points at $(1, 4, 7)$ and $(2, 5, 8)$.

Calculate the distance in 3D space between $(-1, -2, -3)$ and $(4, 5, 6)$.

