Understanding The Distance Formula in 3 Dimensions
The 3D distance formula is similar to the 2D version but includes a $z$ component: $AB = \sqrt{(x_2 - x_1)^2 + (y_2 - y_1)^2 + (z_2 - z_1)^2}$.
Teenager Scenario
Suppose you are designing a 3D video game and need to calculate the distance between two objects located at $(7, 8, 9)$ and $(10, 11, 12)$.
Think About This
Imagine you are a drone pilot and need to calculate the flight path between two points at $(1, 4, 7)$ and $(2, 5, 8)$.
