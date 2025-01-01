Understanding Difference of Squares
When you see $a^2 - b^2$, you can factor it as $(a + b)(a - b)$. For example, $9^2 - 4^2 = (9 + 4)(9 - 4) = 65$.
Practice Problems
What is the result of $9^2 - 4^2$?
Teenager Scenario
A square garden with side $15$ meters and a smaller square section of $10$ meters is removed. What is the remaining area?
Think About This
Express $49 - 36$ as a difference of squares.
Solve $x^2 - 25 = 0$ using difference of squares.
