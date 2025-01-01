Skip to main content
Master

Difference of Squares

Master difference of squares with interactive lessons and practice problems!

Understanding Difference of Squares

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

When you see $a^2 - b^2$, you can factor it as $(a + b)(a - b)$. For example, $9^2 - 4^2 = (9 + 4)(9 - 4) = 65$.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the result of $9^2 - 4^2$?

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A square garden with side $15$ meters and a smaller square section of $10$ meters is removed. What is the remaining area?
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Express $49 - 36$ as a difference of squares.

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Solve $x^2 - 25 = 0$ using difference of squares.

Recap

Watch & Learn

