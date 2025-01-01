Understanding Graphing Quadratic Equations using Factoring
A quadratic equation has the form $ax^2 + bx + c = 0$. To graph it, we find its x-intercepts by rewriting it in factored form and solving for x, then plot those points and draw the parabola.
Imagine you are designing a skateboard ramp. The path can be modeled by $y = -x^2 + 4x$. Where will the ramp touch the ground?
Consider the equation $x^2 + 6x + 9 = 0$. Without solving, what can you say about the graph?
