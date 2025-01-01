Skip to main content
Master

Graphing Quadratic Equations using Factoring

Master graphing quadratic equations using factoring with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Graphing Quadratic Equations using Factoring

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

A quadratic equation has the form $ax^2 + bx + c = 0$. To graph it, we find its x-intercepts by rewriting it in factored form and solving for x, then plot those points and draw the parabola.
1

Beginner

Which of the following is the factored form of $x^2 - 5x + 6 = 0$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are designing a skateboard ramp. The path can be modeled by $y = -x^2 + 4x$. Where will the ramp touch the ground?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Consider the equation $x^2 + 6x + 9 = 0$. Without solving, what can you say about the graph?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Find the vertex of the parabola given by $y = 2x^2 - 8x + 6$.

