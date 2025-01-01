Skip to main content
Congruent Tangents and Circumscribed Polygons

Understanding Congruent Tangents and Circumscribed Polygons

A tangent to a circle is a line that touches the circle at one point. If two tangents are drawn from the same point outside the circle, they are congruent.
If lines $AB$ and $AC$ are both tangent to circle $O$ from point $A$, which statement is true?

Designing a Garden

A gardener wants to design a flower bed in the shape of a pentagon, with a circular walkway touching each side of the pentagon. Can this be considered a circumscribed polygon?
