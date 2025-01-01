Understanding Tangent Line
A tangent line touches a curve at one point, sharing the same slope at that point.
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you're designing a skate park and need to calculate the slope of a ramp tangent to a circular bowl to ensure safety. If the radius of the bowl is $10$ feet, what is the slope of the tangent line at the edge?
Think About This
Consider a circle centered at the origin with radius $r$. Determine the equation of the tangent line at any point $(x, y)$ on the circle.
