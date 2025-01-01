Understanding Tangent to a Circle
A tangent is a line that touches a circle at one point forming a right angle with the radius.
If $OP = 3$ units and $PT = 4$ units, what is the length of $OT$?
A skateboard ramp is built tangent to a circular garden with a radius of $6$ meters. How far is the base of the ramp from the circle's center if the tangent segment from the base of the ramp to the point of tangency is $8$ meters?
Given a circle and a tangent, prove geometrically why the tangent is perpendicular to the radius at the point of tangency.
