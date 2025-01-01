Skip to main content
Master

Tangent to a Circle

Master tangent to a circle with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Tangent to a Circle

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A tangent is a line that touches a circle at one point forming a right angle with the radius.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

If $OP = 3$ units and $PT = 4$ units, what is the length of $OT$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A skateboard ramp is built tangent to a circular garden with a radius of $6$ meters. How far is the base of the ramp from the circle's center if the tangent segment from the base of the ramp to the point of tangency is $8$ meters?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Given a circle and a tangent, prove geometrically why the tangent is perpendicular to the radius at the point of tangency.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

If $OP = 9$ and the tangent $PT$ is $12$, find the length of $OT$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.