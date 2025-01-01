Understanding Tangent (of an angle)
The tangent of an angle in a right triangle is the ratio of the length of the side opposite the angle to the length of the side adjacent to the angle: $\tan(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}}$
What is $\tan(\theta)$ in a triangle where the opposite side is 6 and the adjacent side is 8?
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are at a park and need to find the height of a tree. You stand 10 meters away from the base of the tree and measure the angle of elevation to the top as $30^\\circ$. Calculate the height of the tree using tangent.
In a right triangle, if the tangent of an angle is $\frac{3}{4}$, what are the possible lengths of the opposite and adjacent sides?
Find $\tan(\theta)$ if the opposite side is $\sqrt{3}$ and the adjacent side is 1.
