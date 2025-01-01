Skip to main content
Master

Tangent (of an angle)

Master tangent (of an angle) with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Tangent (of an angle)

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

The tangent of an angle in a right triangle is the ratio of the length of the side opposite the angle to the length of the side adjacent to the angle: $\tan(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}}$
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is $\tan(\theta)$ in a triangle where the opposite side is 6 and the adjacent side is 8?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are at a park and need to find the height of a tree. You stand 10 meters away from the base of the tree and measure the angle of elevation to the top as $30^\\circ$. Calculate the height of the tree using tangent.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

In a right triangle, if the tangent of an angle is $\frac{3}{4}$, what are the possible lengths of the opposite and adjacent sides?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Find $\tan(\theta)$ if the opposite side is $\sqrt{3}$ and the adjacent side is 1.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.