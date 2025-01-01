Skip to main content
Master

Variation of Data

Master variation of data with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Variation of Data

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with $\text{range} = \text{max} - \text{min}$
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the range of the data set: 5, 8, 12, 15, 21?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You collected the following test scores: 72, 85, 90, 88, 75. Calculate the interquartile range.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Find the median and quartiles of the data set: 4, 8, 15, 16, 23, 42, 50.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Given the data set: 17, 23, 23, 38, 45, 56, 59. What is the interquartile range?

Recap

Watch & Learn

