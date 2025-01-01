Understanding Center and Variation of Data
Understand the basic measures of center and variation of data.
Basketball Scores
The scores of a basketball player in the last 5 games are {20, 22, 24, 26, 28}. Calculate the range, variance, and standard deviation.
Think About This
Given the data set {4, 5, 6, 7, 8}, interpret the central tendency and variation of the data.
