Master

Center and Variation of Data

Master center and variation of data with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Center and Variation of Data

Beginner Explanation

Understand the basic measures of center and variation of data.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Given the data set {5, 10, 15, 10, 5}, what is the mean?

2

Real-World Problem

Basketball Scores

The scores of a basketball player in the last 5 games are {20, 22, 24, 26, 28}. Calculate the range, variance, and standard deviation.
3

Thinking Challenge

Think About This

Given the data set {4, 5, 6, 7, 8}, interpret the central tendency and variation of the data.

4

Challenge Quiz

What can be inferred from a data set with a large standard deviation?

