Understanding Parabolas
Beginner
Beginner Explanation
A simple explanation with $f(x) = ax^2 + bx + c$ and how it forms a U-shaped curve.
Beginner
Real-World Problem
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you're launching a water balloon, and its path is modeled by $y = -2x^2 + 4x + 3$. Determine the maximum height it reaches.
Thinking Challenge
Intermediate
Think About This
What happens to the parabola $y = ax^2$ as $a$ increases?
Challenge Quiz
Advanced
Recap
