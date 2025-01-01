Skip to main content
x-Intercepts

Master x-intercepts with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding x-Intercepts

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

An x-intercept is the point where a graph crosses the x-axis, represented as $(x, 0)$.
Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the x-intercept of the equation $y = 2x - 4$?

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A skateboarder jumps off a ramp, and their height is modeled by $h(t) = -5t^2 + 20t + 5$. Find the time when they are at ground level.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider the function $f(x) = x^3 - 6x^2 + 11x - 6$. What are the x-intercepts?

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Find the x-intercepts of $f(x) = x^2 - 4x + 4$.

