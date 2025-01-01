Important Notes

• The x-intercept is where the graph crosses the x-axis.

• $ax^2 + bx + c = 0$ , the x-intercepts are the solutions to the equation. For a quadratic function , the x-intercepts are the solutions to the equation.

• In a linear equation $y = mx + b$ , the x-intercept is found by setting $y = 0$ .

• If a graph does not cross the x-axis, it has no x-intercepts.

• The x-intercept is often referred to just by its x-value.