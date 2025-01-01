Understanding x-Intercepts
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
An x-intercept is the point where a graph crosses the x-axis, represented as $(x, 0)$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the x-intercept of the equation $y = 2x - 4$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A skateboarder jumps off a ramp, and their height is modeled by $h(t) = -5t^2 + 20t + 5$. Find the time when they are at ground level.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Find the x-intercepts of $f(x) = x^2 - 4x + 4$.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.