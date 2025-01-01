Skip to main content
Master

Solving Quadratic Equations using Factoring

Master solving quadratic equations using factoring with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving Quadratic Equations using Factoring

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Begin by looking at simple quadratics of the form $x^2 + bx + c = 0$. Your goal is to find two numbers that multiply to $c$ and add to $b$. Then write the expression as $(x + m)(x + n)$, set each factor equal to zero, and solve for $x$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the solution to $(x - 5)(x + 2) = 0$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Suppose you are designing a rectangular garden, and the area is given by $2x^2 + 5x = 12$. What are the possible values for $x$?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Factor the quadratic equation $x^2 - 6x + 9 = 0$ and find the value of $x$.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Solve the equation $3x^2 - 12x - 15 = 0$ by factoring.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.