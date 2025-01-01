Understanding Solving Quadratic Equations using Factoring
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Begin by looking at simple quadratics of the form $x^2 + bx + c = 0$. Your goal is to find two numbers that multiply to $c$ and add to $b$. Then write the expression as $(x + m)(x + n)$, set each factor equal to zero, and solve for $x$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the solution to $(x - 5)(x + 2) = 0$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Suppose you are designing a rectangular garden, and the area is given by $2x^2 + 5x = 12$. What are the possible values for $x$?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.