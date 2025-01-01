Skip to main content
Multiplying a Fraction by a Whole Number

Master multiplying a fraction by a whole number with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Multiplying a Fraction by a Whole Number

Beginner Explanation

To multiply a fraction by a whole number, multiply the numerator by the whole number: $\frac{a \times n}{b}$
Practice Problems

1

What is $5 \times \frac{1}{11}$?

2

Teenager Scenario

If you eat $\frac{1}{4}$ of a pizza every day, how much pizza do you eat in 5 days?
3

Think About This

How do you simplify $\frac{15}{9}$ after multiplying $3 \times \frac{5}{9}$?

4

What is $7 \times \frac{2}{5}$?

