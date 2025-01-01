Understanding Multiplying a Fraction by a Whole Number
To multiply a fraction by a whole number, multiply the numerator by the whole number: $\frac{a \times n}{b}$
What is $5 \times \frac{1}{11}$?
Teenager Scenario
If you eat $\frac{1}{4}$ of a pizza every day, how much pizza do you eat in 5 days?
What is $7 \times \frac{2}{5}$?
