Understanding Reducing Fractions
A fraction is simplified by dividing the numerator and denominator by the GCF. For example, $\frac{6}{21} = \frac{2}{7}$.
What is the simplest form of $\frac{8}{24}$?
Teenager Scenario
You have $\frac{15}{45}$ of a pizza left. Reduce this fraction to find out what part of the pizza you have.
Determine if $\frac{14}{28}$ is in its simplest form.
Reduce $\frac{36}{54}$ to its simplest form.
