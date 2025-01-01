Understanding Opposites
The opposite of a number is its additive inverse, such as $-x$ for $x$.
1
What is the opposite of $-5$?
2
Teenager Scenario
If you have a debt of $-20$ dollars, how much do you need to earn to break even?
3
If $x$ is $-3$, what is $-x$? Can you explain why?
4
What is the opposite of $\frac{2}{3}$?
