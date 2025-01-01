Understanding Adding Fractions
Beginner Explanation
Adding fractions with like denominators is easy. Just add the numerators and place the sum over the common denominator. For example, $\frac{3}{8} + \frac{2}{8} = \frac{5}{8}$.
1
Beginner
What is $\frac{3}{4} + \frac{1}{4}$?
2
Intermediate
Baking Scenario
You're baking cookies that need $\frac{2}{3}$ cup of sugar. You add $\frac{1}{6}$ cup first, and then $\frac{1}{2}$ cup. How much sugar have you added in total?
3
Intermediate
Think About This
If $\frac{a}{b} + \frac{c}{d} = \frac{5}{6}$, what could be the values of a, b, c, and d?
4
Advanced
What is $\frac{5}{6} + \frac{2}{9}$?
