Skip to main content
Master

Adding Fractions

Master adding fractions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students aged 10-16.

Understanding Adding Fractions

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Adding fractions with like denominators is easy. Just add the numerators and place the sum over the common denominator. For example, $\frac{3}{8} + \frac{2}{8} = \frac{5}{8}$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is $\frac{3}{4} + \frac{1}{4}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Baking Scenario

You're baking cookies that need $\frac{2}{3}$ cup of sugar. You add $\frac{1}{6}$ cup first, and then $\frac{1}{2}$ cup. How much sugar have you added in total?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If $\frac{a}{b} + \frac{c}{d} = \frac{5}{6}$, what could be the values of a, b, c, and d?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

What is $\frac{5}{6} + \frac{2}{9}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.