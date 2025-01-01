Skip to main content
Multiplying a Fraction by a Fraction

Master multiplying a fraction by a fraction with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Multiplying a Fraction by a Fraction

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with $\frac{2}{3} \times \frac{5}{7} = \frac{10}{21}$
Beginner

What is $\frac{2}{3} \times \frac{5}{7}$?

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If you eat $\frac{2}{3}$ of a pizza and then $\frac{5}{7}$ of that portion, how much of the whole pizza did you eat?
Intermediate

Think About This

If $\frac{3}{4}$ of a group is boys, and $\frac{2}{5}$ of the boys play soccer, what fraction of the group plays soccer?

Advanced

What is $\frac{7}{8} \times \frac{4}{9}$?

