Understanding Multiplying a Fraction by a Fraction
Simple explanation with $\frac{2}{3} \times \frac{5}{7} = \frac{10}{21}$
Practice Problems
1
What is $\frac{2}{3} \times \frac{5}{7}$?
2
Teenager Scenario
If you eat $\frac{2}{3}$ of a pizza and then $\frac{5}{7}$ of that portion, how much of the whole pizza did you eat?
3
Think About This
If $\frac{3}{4}$ of a group is boys, and $\frac{2}{5}$ of the boys play soccer, what fraction of the group plays soccer?
4
What is $\frac{7}{8} \times \frac{4}{9}$?
Recap
