Intersecting Chords (Finding Angle Measure)

Understanding Intersecting Chords (Finding Angle Measure)

Beginner Explanation

When two chords intersect, the angle formed is $\frac{1}{2}$ the sum of the intercepted arcs.
In a circle, chords QR and PS intersect at a point inside the circle, forming angle $\angle 1$. What is the measure of angle $\angle 1$ if $m \, \overarc{QR} = 60^\circ$ and $m \, \overarc{PS} = 80^\circ$?

Imagine a circle in a park where two paths intersect, forming angles with arcs of $50^\circ$ and $90^\circ$. What is the angle?
In a circle, two chords intersect at a point inside, forming an angle. Determine the measure of the angle formed by intersecting chords with intercepted arcs of $120^\circ$ and $60^\circ$.

In a circle, chords QR and PS intersect at a point inside the circle, forming an angle. Find the measure of this angle if $m \, \overarc{QR} = 120^\circ$ and $m \, \overarc{PS} = 100^\circ$.

