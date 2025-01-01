Understanding Intersecting Chords (Finding Angle Measure)
In a circle, chords QR and PS intersect at a point inside the circle, forming angle $\angle 1$. What is the measure of angle $\angle 1$ if $m \, \overarc{QR} = 60^\circ$ and $m \, \overarc{PS} = 80^\circ$?
Imagine a circle in a park where two paths intersect, forming angles with arcs of $50^\circ$ and $90^\circ$. What is the angle?
In a circle, chords QR and PS intersect at a point inside the circle, forming an angle. Find the measure of this angle if $m \, \overarc{QR} = 120^\circ$ and $m \, \overarc{PS} = 100^\circ$.
