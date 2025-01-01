Skip to main content
Master

Vertical Angles

Master vertical angles with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Vertical Angles

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Vertical angles are formed by two intersecting lines. They are always equal: $\angle 1 \cong \angle 3$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

If $\angle 1$ is $45^\circ$ in the diagram of intersecting lines (see diagram), what is $\angle 3$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You are standing at a crossroads. The intersecting roads form vertical angles: $\angle A$ and $\angle B$ (see diagram). If $\angle A$ is $120^\circ$, find $\angle B$.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider two intersecting lines creating vertical angles (see diagram). If one angle measures $70^\circ$, determine the measures of all angles formed by the intersection.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Two intersecting lines form angles $\angle A$, $\angle B$, $\angle C$, and $\angle D$ (see diagram). If $\angle A = 3x + 15$ and $\angle C = 75 - x$, find $x$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.