Understanding Vertical Angles
Vertical angles are formed by two intersecting lines. They are always equal: $\angle 1 \cong \angle 3$.
Practice Problems
1
If $\angle 1$ is $45^\circ$ in the diagram of intersecting lines (see diagram), what is $\angle 3$?
2
Teenager Scenario
You are standing at a crossroads. The intersecting roads form vertical angles: $\angle A$ and $\angle B$ (see diagram). If $\angle A$ is $120^\circ$, find $\angle B$.
3
Think About This
Consider two intersecting lines creating vertical angles (see diagram). If one angle measures $70^\circ$, determine the measures of all angles formed by the intersection.
4
Two intersecting lines form angles $\angle A$, $\angle B$, $\angle C$, and $\angle D$ (see diagram). If $\angle A = 3x + 15$ and $\angle C = 75 - x$, find $x$.
Recap
