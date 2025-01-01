Understanding Chords
A chord is a straight line segment with both endpoints on the boundary of the circle.
1
Which of the following line segments can be considered a chord?
Pizza Scenario
Imagine you are slicing a round pizza into equal slices. Each slice is an arc of the pizza. What can you say about the line connecting the tip of the slice to the crust?
If a chord is equidistant from the center of the circle, what does that tell us about the chord?
Two minor arcs of a circle are congruent. What does this tell us about their corresponding chords?
