Skip to main content
Master

Chords

Master chords with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Chords

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A chord is a straight line segment with both endpoints on the boundary of the circle.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Which of the following line segments can be considered a chord?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Pizza Scenario

Imagine you are slicing a round pizza into equal slices. Each slice is an arc of the pizza. What can you say about the line connecting the tip of the slice to the crust?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If a chord is equidistant from the center of the circle, what does that tell us about the chord?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Two minor arcs of a circle are congruent. What does this tell us about their corresponding chords?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.