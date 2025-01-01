Understanding Arcs
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
An arc is a portion of the circumference of a circle, determined by two endpoints on the circle.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
If the measure of angle $\angle AOB$ is $90^\circ$, what is the measure of arc $\widehat{AB}$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Pizza Party Scenario
You are at a pizza party. You notice that one slice of pizza forms an angle of $30^\circ$ at the center of the pizza. What is the measure of the arc that the slice of pizza intercepts?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
What happens to the measure of an arc if you double the measure of the central angle that intercepts it?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
In a circle where A and B are the only marked points on the circumference, if the measure of arc $\widehat{AB}$ is $100^\circ$, what is the measure of the other (major) arc determined by A and B?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.