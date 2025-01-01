Skip to main content
An arc is a portion of the circumference of a circle, determined by two endpoints on the circle.
If the measure of angle $\angle AOB$ is $90^\circ$, what is the measure of arc $\widehat{AB}$?

Intermediate

Pizza Party Scenario

You are at a pizza party. You notice that one slice of pizza forms an angle of $30^\circ$ at the center of the pizza. What is the measure of the arc that the slice of pizza intercepts?
What happens to the measure of an arc if you double the measure of the central angle that intercepts it?

In a circle where A and B are the only marked points on the circumference, if the measure of arc $\widehat{AB}$ is $100^\circ$, what is the measure of the other (major) arc determined by A and B?

