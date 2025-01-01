Skip to main content
Master

Correlation and Causal Relation

Master correlation and causal relation with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Correlation and Causal Relation

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Correlation measures the relationship between two variables: positive correlation means they increase together; negative correlation means one decreases as the other increases. Commonly visualized with scatter plots and summarized by Pearson’s r coefficient (–1 to 1).
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Which of the following is an example of causation?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You conduct a self-experiment over five days: each morning you record your energy level on a scale of 1–10 before eating a snack containing ~40 g of sugar, then again 1 hour after. Results: Day 1: 7→5, Day 2: 8→6, Day 3: 6→4, Day 4: 7→5, Day 5: 8→6. Is this an example of correlation or causation?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

In a survey of 15 students, those who play sports have an average GPA of 3.7, while non-players have an average GPA of 3.3. Is this an example of correlation or causation?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Which of the following is a common pitfall in interpreting correlation and causation?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.