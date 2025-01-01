Correlation and Causal Relation

Teenager Scenario

You conduct a self-experiment over five days: each morning you record your energy level on a scale of 1–10 before eating a snack containing ~40 g of sugar, then again 1 hour after. Results: Day 1: 7→5, Day 2: 8→6, Day 3: 6→4, Day 4: 7→5, Day 5: 8→6. Is this an example of correlation or causation?