Understanding Correlation and Causal Relation
Correlation measures the relationship between two variables: positive correlation means they increase together; negative correlation means one decreases as the other increases. Commonly visualized with scatter plots and summarized by Pearson’s r coefficient (–1 to 1).
Practice Problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Which of the following is an example of causation?
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You conduct a self-experiment over five days: each morning you record your energy level on a scale of 1–10 before eating a snack containing ~40 g of sugar, then again 1 hour after. Results: Day 1: 7→5, Day 2: 8→6, Day 3: 6→4, Day 4: 7→5, Day 5: 8→6. Is this an example of correlation or causation?
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
In a survey of 15 students, those who play sports have an average GPA of 3.7, while non-players have an average GPA of 3.3. Is this an example of correlation or causation?
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Which of the following is a common pitfall in interpreting correlation and causation?
