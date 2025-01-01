Skip to main content
Dependent Events

Master dependent events with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Dependent Events

Beginner Explanation

Dependent events occur when the outcome of one event affects the outcome of another. For example, if you draw a red marble first, the probability of drawing another red marble next is $\frac{4}{9}$.
Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

If you draw a red marble first, what is the probability of drawing another red marble?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have a bag with 5 blue and 5 red marbles. You pull one out. What is the probability the next one is blue if the first was red?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate
4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

What is the probability of drawing a blue marble first and then a red marble?

