Understanding Dependent Events
Choose your learning level
Beginner Explanation
Dependent events occur when the outcome of one event affects the outcome of another. For example, if you draw a red marble first, the probability of drawing another red marble next is $\frac{4}{9}$.
Teenager Scenario
You have a bag with 5 blue and 5 red marbles. You pull one out. What is the probability the next one is blue if the first was red?
