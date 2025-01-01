Skip to main content
Complement of an Event

Master the concept of complement of an event with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students aged 10-16.

Understanding Complement of an Event

Beginner Explanation

The complement of an event A is the set of all outcomes in the sample space that are not in A.
Beginner

Consider the experiment of rolling a single die. Let A be the event that the roll yields a number greater than 4. What is the complement of A?

Intermediate

Football Game Scenario

When it is not raining, the probability of the New Orleans Saints winning a football game is $\frac{7}{10}$.
Intermediate

Think About This

If an event A has a probability of $\frac{3}{5}$, can you calculate the probability of its complement?

