Independent Events

Understanding Independent Events

Beginner

Events A and B are independent if $P(A \cap B) = P(A) \cdot P(B)$.
1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

If $P(A) = \frac{1}{2}$ and $P(B) = \frac{1}{4}$, what is $P(A \cap B)$ if A and B are independent?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A student chooses a shirt and a pair of pants at random. If there are $5$ shirts and $3$ pants, what is the probability of choosing a specific shirt and a specific pair of pants?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Consider two dice rolls. What is the probability that the first die shows a 3 and the second die shows a 4?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Assuming $P(A) = \frac{3}{5}$ and $P(B) = \frac{2}{3}$, find $P(A \cap B)$ if A and B are independent.

