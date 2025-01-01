Understanding Independent Events
Events A and B are independent if $P(A \cap B) = P(A) \cdot P(B)$.
If $P(A) = \frac{1}{2}$ and $P(B) = \frac{1}{4}$, what is $P(A \cap B)$ if A and B are independent?
Teenager Scenario
A student chooses a shirt and a pair of pants at random. If there are $5$ shirts and $3$ pants, what is the probability of choosing a specific shirt and a specific pair of pants?
Think About This
Consider two dice rolls. What is the probability that the first die shows a 3 and the second die shows a 4?
Assuming $P(A) = \frac{3}{5}$ and $P(B) = \frac{2}{3}$, find $P(A \cap B)$ if A and B are independent.
