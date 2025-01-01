Skip to main content
Converting Fractions to Percent

Learn how to convert fractions into percentages with interactive lessons and practice problems. Designed for middle school students!

Understanding Converting Fractions to Percent

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

In simpler terms, a fraction is a part out of a whole. When we convert a fraction to a percent, we're changing the 'whole' to be 100.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the percentage equivalent of the fraction $\frac{3}{4}$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Pizza Scenario

You ate $\frac{3}{8}$ of a pizza. What percent of the pizza did you eat?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If a class has 25 students and $\frac{7}{25}$ of them are wearing glasses, what percent of the students are wearing glasses?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

What is the percentage equivalent of the fraction $\frac{11}{15}$?

Recap

