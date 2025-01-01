Skip to main content
Converting Fractions to Decimals

Master converting fractions to decimals with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Converting Fractions to Decimals

Beginner Explanation

When you divide the numerator by the denominator, you get a decimal.
What is $\frac{3}{15}$ as a decimal?

Pizza Scenario

You and your 4 friends ordered a pizza. The pizza was cut into 10 equal slices. If you each ate an equal amount, how much did you each eat in decimal form?
Think About This

What is $\frac{5}{6}$ as a decimal?

What is $\frac{7}{8}$ as a decimal?

