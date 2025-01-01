Understanding Equivalent Fractions

Equivalent fractions are fractions that have the same value. For example, $\frac{1}{2}$ and $\frac{2}{4}$ are equivalent because they both represent half of a whole.
1
Which of the following is equivalent to $\frac{3}{6}$?
Real-World Problem
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you have a pizza sliced into 8 pieces. You've eaten 4 pieces, which is $\frac{4}{8}$. How would you express this as an equivalent fraction?
Think About This
Can you find two different fractions equivalent to $\frac{5}{10}$ by multiplying or dividing?
