Master

Equivalent Fractions

Master equivalent fractions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Equivalent Fractions

Beginner Explanation

Equivalent fractions are fractions that have the same value. For example, $\frac{1}{2}$ and $\frac{2}{4}$ are equivalent because they both represent half of a whole.
Practice Problems

Which of the following is equivalent to $\frac{3}{6}$?

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you have a pizza sliced into 8 pieces. You've eaten 4 pieces, which is $\frac{4}{8}$. How would you express this as an equivalent fraction?
Think About This

Can you find two different fractions equivalent to $\frac{5}{10}$ by multiplying or dividing?

Recap

