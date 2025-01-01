Understanding Percent
$\text{percent} = \frac{part}{whole} \times 100\%$
1
What percent of $44$ is $11$?
Teenager Scenario
If $58$ is $25\%$ of a number, what is the number?
What is $88\%$ of $5000$?
If $82\%$ of a group drinks orange juice, and there are $1000$ people, how many drink orange juice?
