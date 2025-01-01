Key Definition Percent is short for "per centum", meaning "per hundred". For example, 15% means $15\% = \frac{15}{100}$

Important Notes • Percentages are used to express proportions

• The symbol $\%$ represents a percent.

• $\frac{part}{whole} \times 100\%$ calculates the percentage.

• Convert a percentage to a decimal by dividing by 100.

• Use cross-multiplication to solve percent problems.

Mathematical Notation $\%$ represents percent $+$ represents addition $−$ represents subtraction $\times$ represents multiplication $\div$ represents division Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works Percentages make it easy to compare different quantities by standardizing them to a common scale of 100.