Understanding Percent

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with $\text{percent} = \frac{part}{whole} \times 100\%$
Quick Quiz

Beginner

What percent of $44$ is $11$?

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If $58$ is $25\%$ of a number, what is the number?
Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

What is $88\%$ of $5000$?

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

If $82\%$ of a group drinks orange juice, and there are $1000$ people, how many drink orange juice?

Recap

Watch & Learn

