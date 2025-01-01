Understanding Fractions in Simplest Form
A fraction is simplified by dividing the numerator and denominator by their greatest common factor.
1
What is the simplest form of $\frac{8}{12}$?
2
Teenager Scenario
You have a pizza cut into 12 slices, and you ate 4. What fraction of the pizza did you eat in simplest form?
3
Think About This
If you have a fraction $\frac{18}{24}$, think about the steps to simplify it.
4
Which fraction is already in simplest form?
