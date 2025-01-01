Skip to main content
Fractions in Simplest Form

Master fractions in simplest form with interactive lessons and practice problems!

Understanding Fractions in Simplest Form

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A fraction is simplified by dividing the numerator and denominator by their greatest common factor.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the simplest form of $\frac{8}{12}$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have a pizza cut into 12 slices, and you ate 4. What fraction of the pizza did you eat in simplest form?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If you have a fraction $\frac{18}{24}$, think about the steps to simplify it.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Which fraction is already in simplest form?

Recap

