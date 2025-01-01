Skip to main content
Master

Percents & Decimals

Master percents & decimals with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Percents & Decimals

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Convert $25\%$ to a decimal.

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If you save $15\%$ of your allowance each week, how much do you save if your allowance is $\$50$?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Find the decimal equivalent of $\frac{3}{4}$.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Convert $0.375$ to a percent.

Recap

Watch & Learn

