Angle of Intersecting Chords Theorem

Master angle of intersecting chords theorem with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Angle of Intersecting Chords Theorem

Beginner Explanation

When two chords intersect inside a circle, the angle formed is half the sum of the arcs intercepted by the angle.
Practice Problems

If two chords intersect inside a circle, and the arcs intercepted by the angle and its vertical angle are 100° and 120°, what is the measure of the angle?

Pizza Challenge

A pizza is cut into slices, forming chord lines. If two of these lines intersect, and the arcs intercepted are 90° and 180°, what is the measure of the angle at the intersection inside the pizza?
Think About This

Consider a circle in which two chords intersect. If one of the intercepted arcs measures 120°, and the angle at the intersection is 70°, what is the measure of the other intercepted arc?

The measure of an angle formed by intersecting chords inside a circle is 80°. If one of the intercepted arcs is 120°, what is the measure of the other intercepted arc?

