Understanding Triangle Inequality Theorem
The triangle inequality theorem ensures that the sum of any two sides is greater than the third side.
If a triangle has sides $7$, $10$, and $x$, which of the following values of $x$ will NOT form a triangle?
2
You have three pieces of rope with lengths $5$, $8$, and $12$. Can you form a triangle?
3
Given a triangle with sides $a$, $b$, and $c$, create a scenario where the triangle inequality is violated.
4
