Triangle Inequality Theorem

Understanding Triangle Inequality Theorem

The triangle inequality theorem ensures that the sum of any two sides is greater than the third side.
If a triangle has sides $7$, $10$, and $x$, which of the following values of $x$ will NOT form a triangle?

You have three pieces of rope with lengths $5$, $8$, and $12$. Can you form a triangle?
Given a triangle with sides $a$, $b$, and $c$, create a scenario where the triangle inequality is violated.

Which set of side lengths could form a triangle?

