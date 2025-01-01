Understanding Volume of a Pyramid
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
To find the volume of a pyramid, calculate the area of the base B (for a triangle use $\tfrac{1}{2}bh$ or for a rectangle use $l\times w$). Then multiply B by the pyramid’s height h and divide by 3 using the formula $V=\frac{1}{3}Bh$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you need to build a tent that is shaped like a pyramid with a square base of side $5\,m$ and a height of $3\,m$. What is the volume of the tent?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If a pyramid's volume is $48\,cm^3$ and its base area is $24\,cm^2$, what is its height?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
If the base of a pyramid is a triangle with area $30\,m^2$ and the height is $12\,m$, what is the volume?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.