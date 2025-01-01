Skip to main content
Master

Volume of a Pyramid

Master volume of a pyramid with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Volume of a Pyramid

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

To find the volume of a pyramid, calculate the area of the base B (for a triangle use $\tfrac{1}{2}bh$ or for a rectangle use $l\times w$). Then multiply B by the pyramid’s height h and divide by 3 using the formula $V=\frac{1}{3}Bh$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the volume of a pyramid with a base area of $100\,cm^2$ and height $18\,cm$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you need to build a tent that is shaped like a pyramid with a square base of side $5\,m$ and a height of $3\,m$. What is the volume of the tent?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If a pyramid's volume is $48\,cm^3$ and its base area is $24\,cm^2$, what is its height?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

If the base of a pyramid is a triangle with area $30\,m^2$ and the height is $12\,m$, what is the volume?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.