Understanding 30-60-90 Triangles
A 30°-60°-90° triangle is a special right triangle with sides in the ratio $1 : \sqrt{3} : 2$.
If the shorter leg of a 30°-60°-90° triangle is $x$, what is the length of the hypotenuse?
Tree Shadow Scenario
A tree casts a shadow of length $x$. If the angle between the ground and the sunlight is 30°, how tall is the tree?
Think About This
If the hypotenuse of a 30°-60°-90° triangle is of length $2x$, what is the area of the triangle?
If the longer leg of a 30°-60°-90° triangle is of length $x\sqrt{3}$, what is the perimeter of the triangle?
