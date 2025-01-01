Skip to main content
30-60-90 Triangles

Master 30-60-90 triangles with interactive lessons and practice problems! Learn the special relationship among the measures of the sides of a 30°−60°−90° triangle.

Understanding 30-60-90 Triangles

A 30°-60°-90° triangle is a special right triangle with sides in the ratio $1 : \sqrt{3} : 2$.
If the shorter leg of a 30°-60°-90° triangle is $x$, what is the length of the hypotenuse?

Tree Shadow Scenario

A tree casts a shadow of length $x$. If the angle between the ground and the sunlight is 30°, how tall is the tree?
If the hypotenuse of a 30°-60°-90° triangle is of length $2x$, what is the area of the triangle?

If the longer leg of a 30°-60°-90° triangle is of length $x\sqrt{3}$, what is the perimeter of the triangle?

