Understanding Solving Multi-Step Linear Equations
Beginner Explanation
To solve $x + 5 = 10$, subtract 5 from both sides: $x = 10 - 5$. Therefore, $x = 5$.
Solve for $x$: $3x + 4 = 10$
Teenager Scenario
Write and solve an equation to find your original amount if you spent $\$5$ on snacks and have $\$20$ left.
Think About This
Consider the equation $2(x + 3) = 8$. What is $x$?
Solve for $x$: $4x - 7 = 2x + 5$
