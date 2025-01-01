Skip to main content
Solving Multi-Step Linear Equations

Master solving multi-step linear equations with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving Multi-Step Linear Equations

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

To solve $x + 5 = 10$, subtract 5 from both sides: $x = 10 - 5$. Therefore, $x = 5$.
Solve for $x$: $3x + 4 = 10$

Teenager Scenario

Write and solve an equation to find your original amount if you spent $\$5$ on snacks and have $\$20$ left.
Think About This

Consider the equation $2(x + 3) = 8$. What is $x$?

Solve for $x$: $4x - 7 = 2x + 5$

