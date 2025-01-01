Word Problems Involving One-Step Linear Equations

Understanding <a href="word-problems">Word Problems</a> Involving One-Step Linear Equations
To solve equations of the form x + a = b, subtract a from both sides. For example, if x + 3 = 8, then x = 8 - 3 = 5.
Solve for $x$ if $x + 5 = 12$
Teenager Scenario
You have $10$ candies and give $x$ candies to your friend. If you have $4$ candies left, find $x$.
Think About This
A book costs $\frac{x}{2}$ dollars, and it sold for $10$ dollars. Find the original price $x$.
Solve for $x$ if $5x = 35$
