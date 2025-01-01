Understanding Evaluating Expressions
Evaluating an expression means replacing each variable with a given value and then performing the operations step by step. For example, to evaluate $x + 5$ when $x = 3$, you calculate $3 + 5 = 8$.
1
Evaluate $4x + 9$ for $x = 2$
2
Teenager Scenario
A recipe requires $2x + 3$ cups of sugar. If you have $x = 4$ cups, how much more do you need?
3
Given $x^2 - 4x + 1$, find the value when $x = 3$
4
Evaluate $2x^2 + 3x - 5$ for $x = -1$
