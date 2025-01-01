Skip to main content
Commutative Associative Distributive Laws

Master commutative associative distributive laws with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Commutative Associative Distributive Laws

Beginner Explanation

The Commutative Law states that changing the order of numbers in addition or multiplication does not change the result: a + b = b + a and a × b = b × a.
Which of the following represents the Commutative Law for addition?

Shopping Scenario

John bought 2 apples and 3 oranges, each costing $2. Calculate the total cost using the Distributive Law.
Think About This

What does the Associative Law for multiplication tell us?

Which of the following represents the Distributive Law?

