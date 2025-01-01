Understanding Exponents
Exponents are a way to express repeated multiplication of the same number. For example, $4^2$ is $4 \times 4$.
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is $5^2$?
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
If you save $2^4$ dollars each day for 4 days, how much will you have saved in total?
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
What is larger: $4^5$ or $5^4$?
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Evaluate $(2^3)^2$.
