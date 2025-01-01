Important Notes

• $3^4$ is $3 \times 3 \times 3 \times 3$ . Exponents represent repeated multiplication . For example,is

• A common mistake is to multiply the base and exponent together instead of raising the base to the power, like $6^2 = 6 \times 6$ .

• $4^5$ is greater than $5^4$ ; calculate each to see why.

• Exponents with a base of 1 are always 1, such as $1^n = 1$ .