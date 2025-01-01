Skip to main content
Master

Exponents

Master exponents with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Exponents

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Exponents are a way to express repeated multiplication of the same number. For example, $4^2$ is $4 \times 4$.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is $5^2$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If you save $2^4$ dollars each day for 4 days, how much will you have saved in total?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

What is larger: $4^5$ or $5^4$?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Evaluate $(2^3)^2$.

