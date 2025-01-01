Skip to main content
Scale Factor

Understanding Scale Factor

The scale factor is a simple ratio that describes how much a figure is enlarged or reduced. If a model is $\frac{1}{72}$ the size of the original, the scale factor is $\frac{1}{72}$.
Practice Problems

1

Beginner

What is the scale factor if a triangle with side length $3$ is enlarged to have a side length of $12$?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You are building a model car that is $\frac{1}{10}$ the size of a real car. If the real car is $4.5$ meters long, how long is your model?
3

Intermediate

Think About This

If a painting is enlarged by a scale factor of $3$, by what factor does the area increase?

4

Advanced

A cube is enlarged by a scale factor of $2$. What is the factor of increase for its volume?

