Understanding Scale Factor
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
The scale factor is a simple ratio that describes how much a figure is enlarged or reduced. If a model is $\frac{1}{72}$ the size of the original, the scale factor is $\frac{1}{72}$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the scale factor if a triangle with side length $3$ is enlarged to have a side length of $12$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You are building a model car that is $\frac{1}{10}$ the size of a real car. If the real car is $4.5$ meters long, how long is your model?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If a painting is enlarged by a scale factor of $3$, by what factor does the area increase?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
A cube is enlarged by a scale factor of $2$. What is the factor of increase for its volume?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.