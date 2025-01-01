Skip to main content
Transformation of Graphs Using Matrices - Dilation

Beginner Explanation

A dilation means resizing a shape by multiplying its coordinates by a scale factor. For example, to dilate the point $[x, y]$ by a scale factor $k$, compute $[k x, k y]$. If $k > 1$, the shape enlarges; if $0 < k < 1$, it shrinks.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the result of dilating point $\begin{bmatrix} 3 \\ 4 \end{bmatrix}$ by a scale factor of 2?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are creating a digital animation and need to enlarge a character by a scale factor of 3 using matrix dilation. If the character's position is $\begin{bmatrix} 2 \\ 5 \end{bmatrix}$, what will be the new position?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

What happens to a triangle's area when it is dilated by a scale factor of $k$?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Given a dilation matrix $\begin{bmatrix} 2 & 0 \\ 0 & 2 \end{bmatrix}$, what is the result of applying it to a point $\begin{bmatrix} -1 \\ 3 \end{bmatrix}$?

