Skip to main content
Master

Cones

Master cones with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Cones

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A cone is a solid shape with a circle base and a point, called a vertex. The radius is the distance from the center of the base to the edge. The height is the distance from the base to the vertex.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the formula for the lateral surface area of a right cone?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Ice Cream Cone

You have an ice cream cone with radius 2 inches and slant height 5 inches (the 5-inch measure is the slant height). How much waffle does the ice cream shop need to make the cone?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Why is the slant height not defined for oblique cones?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.