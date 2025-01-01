Understanding Cones

A cone is a solid shape with a circle base and a point, called a vertex. The radius is the distance from the center of the base to the edge. The height is the distance from the base to the vertex.
Ice Cream Cone
You have an ice cream cone with radius 2 inches and slant height 5 inches (the 5-inch measure is the slant height). How much waffle does the ice cream shop need to make the cone?
Think About This
Why is the slant height not defined for oblique cones?
