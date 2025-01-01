Understanding Reflections
A reflection flips a shape across a line, like a mirror image, without changing its size.
What happens to the coordinates of a point $(x, y)$ when it is reflected over the x-axis?
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are designing a logo that needs to be symmetrical across the vertical line x = 0 (the y-axis). How would you apply reflection techniques to ensure symmetry?
Think About This
If a shape is reflected over both the x-axis and y-axis, what is the resulting transformation?
Reflect the triangle with vertices $(1, 2)$, $(3, 5)$, and $(6, 2)$ over the y-axis. What are the new coordinates?
