Skip to main content
Master

Reflections

Master reflections with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Reflections

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A reflection flips a shape across a line, like a mirror image, without changing its size.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What happens to the coordinates of a point $(x, y)$ when it is reflected over the x-axis?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are designing a logo that needs to be symmetrical across the vertical line x = 0 (the y-axis). How would you apply reflection techniques to ensure symmetry?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If a shape is reflected over both the x-axis and y-axis, what is the resulting transformation?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Reflect the triangle with vertices $(1, 2)$, $(3, 5)$, and $(6, 2)$ over the y-axis. What are the new coordinates?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.